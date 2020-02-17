CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We didn’t have to go far for the next plethora of potholes in this segment of Driving You Crazy. The contenders: Prinston and Savage.

Prinston is right behind the KIII-TV station. It's name sounds civilized. You would expect an elegant ride, free from tea spillage. Instead, expect to find you crumpets between your seat cushions after you're finished with the "bumpets" on this road.

Savage Lane at Up River Road is just that -- savage. Riddled with patched pot holes that sting the underbelly of every ride, it has more craters than a teen with acne. Each divot filled appears to quickly reappear according to drivers we spoke with. The sides of the roadway also fall off into the grass with no real defined border or lining.

Let us know which road is Driving You Crazy! Vote here.

