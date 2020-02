CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This next match up brings us one step closer to the Final Four!

Retta Drive at Glenoak is a narrow roadway riddled with patched holes. They're not huge, but they're enough to knock your alignment off.

Leopard at Clarkwood is an uneven roadway with multiple, major dips throughout. One wrong move and you might end up having to fix your rims.

Let us know which road is Driving You Crazy! Vote here.

