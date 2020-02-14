CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend drivers want to thank large company trucks for this next matchup. We're looking at Stillwell and Leopard out on the westside of town -- both just down the street from one another but deserving of mention.

Company vehicles have certainly had their way with both roadways. At Stillwell and Tuloso, a giant pot hole in the middle of the intersection makes sure everyone feels the pain when passing. The roadway is certainly bumpy, but don't think of trying to pass on the shoulder -- that's bumpy, too.

It's not a major thoroughfare, but that could be because drivers avoid it at all costs -- unless they live nearby.

Then we have Leopard at Clarkwood, where uneven roadways greet everyone. There are multiple major dips throughout. One wrong slamming of your rims and you are looking at spending some money to fix that. It's rocky and extremely uneven.

Let us know which of these roads is Driving You Crazy!

To vote, click here.

