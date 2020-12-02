CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Swatner at Indiana features some delicacies that will test your car's limit. Crushed lanes, loose pebbles, and rocky roads. Plenty of school bus drivers, workers, headed to for jobs, and families out on excursions can attest.

Kosar at York features plenty of bumps and dips as well as crushed lanes that weave into intersecting streets. Del Mar College students are getting a first-hand class in engineering marvels. Don't worry about potholes; keep your eyes fixed on the beat-up mess in front of you.