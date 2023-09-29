x
Drought conditions could lead to Stage 2 water restrictions by December

The combined capacity of local lake levels currently sits at just 34 per cent. The city's drought management plan triggers Stage 2 restrictions at 30 per cent.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The combined capacity of our local lake levels currently sits at 34 per cent. 

The city currently remains under stage 1 water restrictions. City council approved a drought management plan that triggers Stage 2 water restrictions when we reach 30 per cent.

In a memo sent to city officials last week was a warning reminding leadership that if the city continues to see little to no rain, it's estimated we could hit that 30-per cent by December.

