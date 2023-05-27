Drowning man rescued at beach marker 86

The city of Corpus Christi said lifeguards started CPR on the man until paramedics arrived.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Unfortunately, one man is in critical condition after he had to be rescued out of the water near beach marker 86 at approximately 4:42 p.m.

The city of Corpus Christi said lifeguards started CPR on the man until paramedics arrived and rushed him to Bay Area Hospital.

On the way, they performed lifesaving treatment that was able to give him a pulse.

The patient remains in the hospital and is reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Check back with 3NEWS for more updates when they become available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!