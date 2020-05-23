CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last night police found an elderly man face down in the near the Corpus Christi Marina.

It was just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday night when police responded to a possible drowning at Coopers Head Street off North Shoreline Boulevard.

When officers arrived they saw an unidentified elderly man lifeless in the water.

Witnesses say he was walking towards the water to go to a boat that he was living in, when he accidentally fell in.

Police could not confirm if alcohol was involved, and have ruled this as an accidental drowning.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the drowning victim. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

