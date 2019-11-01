CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Family Drug Treatment Court held their first graduation class of 2019 on Thursday.

A new grant from the Christus Fund made the program possible.

The grant allows the Drug Treatment Court to continue growing their program and helping parents involved with Child Protective Services due to substance abuse. The goal of the treatment is to get the client clean and reunite them with their children.

Among Thursday's graduates was a mother of three who had taken pills for over a year before eventually ending up in jail. She was then clean for six years before relapsing. She said the course saved her life.

"I got back into doing more painkillers and then got into heroin," she said. "It was a lot cheaper than trying to find Vicodin, Percocet or Lortab. Cycle started all over again."

Clients meet with the court twice a month throughout the year. The program offers classes including anger management and parenting courses.