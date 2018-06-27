U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Sarita checkpoint stopped a tractor-trailer Sunday and found an illegal immigrant hidden inside the sleeper cab.

A further search of the truck revealed more than 200 pounds of marijuana and five pounds of cocaine.

Later that night at the Falfurrias checkpoint, agents said they found another 18 wheeler with several cars on its trailer. Inside those cars another 18 illegal immigrants were found.

