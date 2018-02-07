A 70-year-old woman was picking up pieces of her home Sunday after a drunk driver veered off of the highway and crashed into her garage.

The incident happened early Sunday morning on Vestal Street near Gollihar Road.

The woman's neighbor, Gloria Martinez, said around 2:30 a.m. she woke up to a loud noise.

"It sounded like thunder," Martinez said. "Rolling thunder going off."

Martinez said it came from across the street and just moments later her neighbor heard knocking on her front door.

"He kept telling me to open the door and let him in," the homeowner said. "Of course I was under no circumstances of letting a stranger in my house at that hour.

Frightened, the woman called 9-1-1. The operator told her there was an accident and police were on their way.

"She didn't reveal to me that the accident was in my backyard that it was in my garage," the home owner said.

The man took off and Martinez soon heard the sirens.

"We saw like a tire up in the air over here and then emergency crews started showing up," Martinez said.

Police said the SUV was speeding south on Crosstown Expressway when it veered off the highway right before the Gollihar Road exit

It hit a palm tree and a fence before flipping over and landing in a home garage off Vestal Street.

Residents whose houses line Crosstown Expressway near Gollihar Road said there's nothing but a wire fence that protects them from the traffic along the highway and it was only a matter of time before something like this happened.

"I don't know how he could have survived," the homeowner said.

Police found the driver nearby and he was taken to the hospital with some injuries and arrested for DWI.

Police have not released his identity.

"You want to have fun with your friends and drink and drive," Martinez said. "There's UBER there's Lyft there's taxis."

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram!

© 2018 KIII

© 2018 KIII