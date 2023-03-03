Dry conditions, high winds contribute to a large grass fire near Aransas county line

The fire has been burning since about noon, Rockport Volunteer Fire Department officials said, and 1500 acres of ranch land have been burned.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dry conditions and high winds have firefighters busy as they are once again battling a large brush fire just north of Aransas county.

The fire -- reported off State Hwy. 35 -- near Holiday Beach in the Rockport area.

The fire has been burning since about noon, Rockport Volunteer Fire Department officials said, and 1500 acres of ranch land have been burned.



Firefighters were able to get the flames under control until the wind shifted.



Parts of the highway were shut down for a short time to allow firefighters to bring in their equipment and brush trucks. Fire crews were also worried that heavy smoke would make it hard for drivers to see.

The road has since been reopened and, so far, no homes or businesses are in danger.