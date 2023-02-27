CCISD dual-language program aims to teach English while maintaining Spanish skills

The program works well for Gladys Garcia's kids, who benefit from learning English in school to keep up, but also get to keep their native language.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi schools are aware of the need for dual-language and bilingual-education choices to get children on even footing with their English-speaking peers.

Gladys Garcia is new to the area, and told 3NEWS that no one in her family knows English.

This is where the dual-language program at CCISD comes into play. The program is a tool that helps students who have to little-to-no English-speaking skills when they enter one of CCISD's schools.

"In elementary, our model is bilingual education, where a student is scheduled to a bilingual-certified teacher," said CCISD's Director of Special Programs Zonia Lopez. "And in secondary, the model is an ESL model -- English as a Second Language."

The district chose this format based on the number of students who didn't speak English. However, Lopez said the models aren't meant to erase students' Spanish knowledge -- it's meant to make it easier to learn in both languages.

"The one-way dual-language is a Spanish model. The content is taught in Spanish," she said. "And then the two-way model is instructed in both English and Spanish."

A full dual-language teaching program teaches students for the first half of the day in Spanish, and the second half in English.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi dual-language professor Franco Lucido said he believes the models schools in our area are teaching is the right way to go about it.

"We're not only interested in them learning English -- we're interested in them getting to the point where they're on equal ground with their English-speaking peers," he said.

While Garcia knows the benefits a bilingual education can provide, she told 3NEWS that she doesn't want her kids' Spanish skills to suffer.

"(My) sister-in-law does speak English but because (my) nephew is learning English in school, his Spanish is starting to suffer," she said in Spanish through a translator.

