PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Residents who need to use the ferry in Port Aransas will have to deal with some delays for two weeks.

According to a press release from TxDOT, longer ferry wait times are expected for about two weeks starting Wednesday. The U.S. Army Corps of engineers work to deepen and widen the Corpus Christi Ship Channel.

The project which will be at the front of the Port Aransas ferry landing will dredge up to 600-feet.

