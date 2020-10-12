Dumpster fire ornament captures the spirit of 2020

Its not the usual snowflake or reindeer but we'll take the holiday spirit wherever we can find it.

BOISE, Idaho — The holiday season is finally here, with Christmas just a couple of weeks away and Hanukkah beginning on Thursday evening, its the season that we enjoy the warm glow of a yule log and the love of friends and family.

Well, it's 2020 so instead of the cozy warmth of a yule log, we're all stuck with the burning heat of a raging dumpster fire. Thankfully, this traumatic year can be fondly remembered with the perfect ornament - an actual dumpster fire.

Cara Boyd of Meridian sent The 208 a picture of an ornament of a pink dumpster with a fire bursting out of one side, with "2020" written on it. The package of the ornament reads, "THE YEAR OF THE DUMPSTER FIRE."

There might not be a more accurate description or more perfect ornament that sums up the year 2020, a year that will live in infamy.

Well, a toilet paper ornament might be a close second, but you get the idea.

With Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanza coming up on the calendar, The 208 wants to see how you celebrate, no matter what you celebrate. Scroll down to find a way that works best for you to share your holiday photos. Remember, no matter how you share them with The 208, make sure to include your first and last name and where you are from.