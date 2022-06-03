Dunkin' offers free donut with drink purchase this National Donut Day

National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Get yourself a sweet treat this National Donut Day!

Dunkin' is offering a free classic donut with any drink purchase on Friday, June 3 to celebrate the day.

Guests can enjoy classic donut favorites, including the new Cornbread Donut, Boston Kreme, Glazed, Powdered, Jelly-Filled, and more. This special offer is available all day on National Donut Day, Friday, June 3, at participating Dunkin’ locations, while supplies last.

Dunkin' sells more than 3.3 billion donuts and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats annually worldwide, including classic donut favorites such as Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, and more.

