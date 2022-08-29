The king and queen will visit Austin on Thursday and Houston on Friday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is about the time Queen Elizabeth II visited Austin in 1991.

Dutch royalty – King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima – are set to visit Texas this week, including both Austin and Houston on Thursday and Friday.

The royal couple is planning to meet with a handful of elected leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott, Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, as well as a number of leaders in the technology, defense, water management, energy and healthcare sectors.

"The Netherlands and the United States enjoy a long-standing and strong partnership that creates jobs, sound investments, and opportunities for both nations," the Kingdom of the Netherlands wrote in an online announcement. "When examining U.S. trading partners on a global scale, the Netherlands is the trading partner with which the United States has the largest trading surplus."

According to the Netherlands, Texas is No. 1 on the list of U.S. states that export the most goods and services to the country.

"The cities of Austin and Houston are concrete examples of the partnerships that exist with the Netherlands in the areas of cycling, energy transition and water management. Dutch experts have shared their cycling expertise with Austin officials, as well as their flood management experience with Houston officials," stated Dutch Ambassador André Haspels. "This visit by His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Máxima is in recognition of these deeply strong ties, in these fields and also in healthcare, startups and defense."

In Austin, the king and queen will meet with Gov. Abbott to discuss their economic ties with Texas, as well as their "shared challenges in the fields of health, resilience and energy transition." Mayor Adler is also expected to issue a proclamation noting the 10-year anniversary of Austin's commitment to "incorporating the core tenets of Dutch bikeway network design."

Additionally, the couple is planning to attend a seminar on the future of healthcare with the Austin Healthcare Council. Queen Máxima will also visit the Hogg Foundation, where she will share discussions with local youth on community initiatives to address mental health issues.

Meanwhile, King Willem-Alexander will visit Fort Hood, where Dutch pilots have trained for more than 25 years. His visit will focus on international security and the cooperation between the U.S. and Dutch militaries.

To wrap up their time in Austin, the royal couple will attend an official business dinner at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium.