Duval brush fires destroy over 1000 acres of land

The fires started in the afternoon around 2:00 p.m. and firefighters remained out there for almost 12 hours, leaving just before 2:00 a.m.

DUVAL COUNTY, Texas — There were a total of 11 fires yesterday in Duval County, just outside of Benavides.

The fires started in the afternoon around 2:00 p.m., spreading across more than 1000 acres of land, and firefighters remained out there for almost 12 hours, leaving just before 2:00 a.m.

More than 10 fire departments responded and provided additional equipment as needed.

BFG Land & Cattle Ranch was hit hard by the spreading flames. "I get a call from my workers that there's just fires all over the place. Then I call the Sherriff's office and I speak to Sherriff Ramirez, and he confirms it," said the Owner, Baldemar Gutierrez. "Apparently it's pretty much out of control. It looks like my property got a good brunt of most of this fire damage, but we're going to be okay."

Duval County Emergency Service districts one and two were out there today to check for leftover hot spots. They have been working with the ranch owners to create fire breaks in the ground in order to stop the fire from spreading.

The fires are currently under control, but officials say the risk for brush fires is still high.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.