Duval County (KIII News) — The Duval County Courthouse was put on lockdown Friday after a suspect threatened to shoot up the building.

According to County Clerk Michael De La Rosa, the order was in effect around 10:45 a.m.

As of 11 a.m. De La Rosa said the suspect had not been caught.

This is a developing news story, check back with 3News for updates.

