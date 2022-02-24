Duval County Courthouse built in 1916 under renovation

The renovations are largely being funded through a grant by the State Historical Commission.

DUVAL COUNTY, Texas — The cold weather that moved through the Coastal bend did no slow down workers renovating the Duval County Courthouse.

Crews were busy Wednesday getting their equipment in place as they continue electrical, plumbing, drainage and lighting work- the first stages of the $2 million project.

The renovations are largely being funded through a grant by the State Historical Commission. Eventually, the entire exterior of the courthouse will be repaired and it's guaranteed to look just as good, or better, than when it first opened in 1916.

"We think it's going to look good," Interim Duval County Judge E.V. Garcia said. "It's going to give the community pride, the county pride and hopefully we will see it through its fruition."

Garcia said the project should be completed in about 10 months.

