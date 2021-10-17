Duval County Judge dies unexpectedly over weekend

Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez said he was notified by Georgetown officials about the death of Judge Saenz on Saturday.

DUVAL COUNTY, Texas — According to Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez, Duval County Judge Gilbert Saenz passed away unexpectedly over the weekend, while at a judicial conference near Austin.

Ramirez said he was notified by Georgetown officials about the death of Judge Saenz on Saturday.



He said two people found Saenz on a hiking trail in Austin and he was said to be struggling on the path. The hikers called for help, however, Saenz passed away.



According to the Alice Echo News Journal, Saenz was elected to the position of county judge for Duval County in 2019.

He spent much of his career as an attorney for 19 years in freer.

“Still hard to believe that this actually happened to a very young man, very well liked county judge,” Ramirez said. “Someone who was always there for the people. Hard to believe someone who exercises and took care of themselves passed on this like. He will be missed, no doubt and I want to give my condolences to the county and the family most of all.”

Ramirez said he traveled to Freer to notify Saenz’ mother and wife about the county judge’s death. The cause of death is being investigated by the Georgetown Police Department.