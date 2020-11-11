Duval County to use $1,000,000 from the Road and Bridge Fund for city street repair and maintenance

DUVAL COUNTY, Texas — Duval County announced on Tuesday, November 10 the availability of $1,000,000 from the Road and Bridge Fund for the construction, repair, and/or maintenance of city streets.



According to the county, “The Streets Program is intended to provide funds to assist each city repair and rebuild streets. Although repair and maintenance of city streets is primarily the responsibility of each city, the Streets Program is an additional avenue to help each city with the high cost of street improvements,”



Interested Cities must submit a completed applications for the Program to the County before January 15, 2021.