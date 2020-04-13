DUVAL COUNTY, Texas — Duval County officials notified the City of Freer on Monday of their first case of COVID-19.

According to the City of Freer, Mayor Arnold Cantu and Freer's City Council received notice Monday afternoon of the positive case, saying it is a male between the age of 65-69.

The patient is reportedly under quarantine.

It is unknown at this time if the case was travel related or community spread.

