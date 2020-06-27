Duval County’s mask order goes into effect Saturday, June 27

According to Duval officials, there could be a possible fine for businesses that fail to require customers to wear a mask by June 30.

DUVAL COUNTY, Texas — Duval County Commissioners Court took action to address the alarming and increasing evidence of the COVID-19 spread throughout the Coastal Bend area.

Officials say face coverings will be required at all businesses, with certain exceptions.

According to Duval officials, there could be a possible fine for businesses that fail to require customers to wear a mask by June 30, but no penalty will be issued for individuals.

A curfew will be enforced from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m and could result in a possible fine for each violation.

"Non-essential social gatherings limited to 10 persons. (Does not apply to churches, funeral homes, businesses, etc). Everyone should avoid all non-essential travel to hot spots or large metropolitan areas," stated Duval County officials.

The order, which is in response to the local spike in positive cases of COVID-19 in Duval County is effective as of 12:01 a.m. on June 27.

Duval County officials say the order that was issued will require face coverings for everyone over the age of ten, including all employees, customers, and contractors.



According to officials, a face cover must be worn when entering business establishments within Duval County.



Officials say the face-covering can be homemade such as a scarf, bandanna, or handkerchief.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: