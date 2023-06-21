Suspected drunk driver rescued from car after crash in Flour Bluff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A suspected drunk driver had to be rescued from their car after crashing into the back of a truck in Flour Bluff early Wednesday morning, Sr. Ofc. Jennifer Collier with the Corpus Christi Police Department told 3NEWS.
It was just after 1:30 a.m. when officers were called to Waldron Rd. and S. Padre Island Dr. after reports of the crash.
An investigation found that the passenger car "failed to control speed" and crashed into the back of a pickup truck, which was waiting at the light at the intersection, Collier said. The driver of the car was trapped inside for a short amount of time before being rescued by crews with the Corpus Christi Fire Department and Nueces County ESD 2. The driver was then rushed to a nearby hospital to get treatment for serious injuries.
The driver was charged with driving while intoxicated, Collier said.
The driver of the pickup went to the hospital for minor injuries.
