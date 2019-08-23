CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Precinct 5 deputy constables were called to assist the Nueces County Sheriff's Department overnight Friday after a head-on collision in Robstown, Texas.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Avenue A. Police said a driver identified as 36-year-old Benito Carrillo was going the wrong way on Avenue A when he crashed head-on into one of the Nueces County deputy's vehicles.

Two officers were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash but are expected to be okay. Carrillo was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated.

