14-year-old girl reported missing in Galveston, police say

Credit: Galveston Police
Galveston police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl reported missing on Saturday.

Police said Dyonica Helpenstill was last seen wearing a black T-shirt; a black and white Adidas jacket with a white stripe down the sleeve; pajama bottoms with a unicorn and rainbow pattern; and red, white and blue Nike slides.

Dyonica was also wearing a light blue bandana face mask.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 157 pounds. She has auburn, shoulder-length hair.

She also has an approximate 1-inch birthmark on her right side

If you have seen Dyonica Helpenstill or have any information whatsoever concerning her disappearance, please call the Galveston Police Department at (409) 765-3702 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Credit: Galveston Police
