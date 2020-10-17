14-year-old girl reported missing in Galveston, police say

Dyonica Helpenstill is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 157 pounds. She has auburn, shoulder-length hair.

Galveston police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl reported missing on Saturday.

Police said Dyonica Helpenstill was last seen wearing a black T-shirt; a black and white Adidas jacket with a white stripe down the sleeve; pajama bottoms with a unicorn and rainbow pattern; and red, white and blue Nike slides.

Dyonica was also wearing a light blue bandana face mask.

She also has an approximate 1-inch birthmark on her right side