CCPD investigating after early morning shooting leaves one man dead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police were dispatched to a shooting with injuries at the 4500 block of Weber early Sunday morning.

Police say when they arrived, they found an adult male who was shot. The man was transported to the hospital where he later passed away due to his injuries.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation unit investigated the scene and are still investigating the shooting.

Police say they are unsure of the motive, how many people were involved and if the shooting took place inside the business or parking lot.

If you have any information call the police department or crime stoppers.

