Sudden rainfall leads to outages, flash flooding in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier today the Coastal Bend received heavy rainfall that lasted well into the afternoon.

According to Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha, some of the areas that received the most rainfall were I-37 Southbound at Southern Minerals, North Padre Island Drive and Leopard Street.

“The airport received over 1.5 in the last hour,” Rocha said.

According to AEP Texas Communications Manager Omar Lopez, the strong storms and heavy rain caused an estimated 3,500 customers to experience power outages throughout the Coastal Bend.

"1,400 midtown, 1,000 in the Calallen area now," Lopez said. "That's the biggest concentration right now."

Lopez said that at one point there were 700 outages in Port Lavaca and 200 in Aransas Pass. He advised residents to report any downed power lines to them immediately.

"Be safe. Stay safe. It looks like this rain will last throughout the day, but our crews are still working,” Lopez said.

