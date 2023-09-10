Corpus Christi early birds line up for Dunkin' Go grand opening

The first 100 drive thru customers got free coffee for an entire year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Those who like to start their day with Dunkin will have one more option to swing by on their morning commute.

Monday marked the grand opening of Dunkin' Go on the city's southside. As the name suggests, it's designed for those on-the-go, and, to no surprise, their drive-thru line was put to the test Monday morning.

Cars began lining up at 3:30 a.m. for their 5 a.m. open to get their hands on a special deal. The first 100 drive-thru customers got free coffee for an entire year.

"I think some of them slept here in their cars honestly, we got here at 3:30, and there was already a huge line of cars so I think people were planning on sleeping over the night," said Jessica Hopkins with Dunkin' Go's Corporate Franchise office.

