Early Childhood Development Center transitions to Pre-K only facility, parents express concerns

Parents told 3News that the announcement came as a surprise and one parent who chose to remain anonymous said she wished they were given more of a heads up.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District recently announced some big changes that will come to the Early Childhood Development Center.

The center announced they will be welcoming a new body of students next year as they make the transition into a state of the art Pre-K center.

While good news to many, the announcement left some parents wondering what will happen to their children who are over the age of four.

Parents told 3News that the announcement came as a surprise and one parent who chose to remain anonymous said she wished they were given more of a heads up.

“I was told they could place her wherever we want her to go,” said the anonymous parent. “Where is that for me? What's the best place now? I have to stop and look at all the schools and see what's going to be the best for me as a parent. I do work full time and my schedule revolves around her.”

The parent added that the decision to enroll her daughter in a new school comes with it’s on set of hardships, not just for her, but her child as well.

“Am I livid about it? Yes. Do I have my points about how they handled it? Yes, because this is a good school and my daughter has grown with the teachers and learning she has done there. And I don't know what our next step is now,” said the anonymous parent.

Principal of ECDC Kellye Loving said she and her staff are dedicated to helping every single student find the right fit for them. They have already started holding one-on-one conferences with each parent to discuss their school choices.

“That's the key word, choice, they have the choice,” Loving said. “And so we have offered any choice they want. If they want to go to Metro Elementary that's a lottery, my students won't have to go through the lottery, my students will walk through the door.”

According to Loving, students can also test to get into Windsor Park Elementary School and also explore homeschooling, or opt into any of the other schools in the district.

"I've told them I'm here, I am your liaison and I am going to make sure it's a smooth transition for you,” Loving said. “If you want me to go with you and arrange principal conferences, I will do that. Whatever you need I am here for you.”

Loving acknowledges how parents may have been caught off guard, but said they announced the decision in January to give everyone time to plan.

“For my students it gives them their first shot at whatever school,” Loving said. “They are number one. We are going to make sure everyone is happy where they are placed in their new home.”

According to Loving, their partnership with the university's early childhood development program will also allow for a one year resident in each of the classrooms, from the college of education.

"With the goal of course being to prepare more of TAMUCC students to be early childhood teachers and to support that growth,” Loving said.

The ECDC began early enrollment Feb. 1, and will have room for 154 students, who can qualify based on regular PreK qualifications. If students don't qualify there will be 44 paid spots that cost $520 a month.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.