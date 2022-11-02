Early Childhood Development Center changes language curriculum

The ECDC is the only school in CCISD that teaches students in English and Spanish.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A change to curriculum is coming to the Early Childhood Development Center this year.

The Corpus Christi Independent School District announced new renovations to the building coming in the summer.

The new Pre-K center will have a new look, both from the renovations and the curriculum. According to Early Childhood Coordinator Iris Estrada, making sure students know how to effectively communicate is essential to their education.

"Our language development is crucial, learning how to communicate," Estrada said. "Here at the early childhood center we're going to have two bilingual classrooms, so those classrooms will focus on our learners that have a second language, English as a second language."

The new bilingual classrooms will serve as an alternative for Spanish speaking students, so there is no interruption to their education when the new format begins next school year.

