Early morning apartment fire in Portland leaves 14 families displaced

Portland Fire Department Fire Chief Jeff Morris said eight apartment units were destroyed, with 16 others left damaged.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fourteen families have been displaced as a result of an apartment fire that occurred early Tuesday morning in Portland.

For some Portland residents, the fire was a nightmare.

"It looked like something out of a movie," said Portland resident Andre Audin.

Residents such as Anthony Guevara said it was a rude awakening.

"Police department, and then I'd hear knocks. Police department, knock," he said.

Oscar Henderson quickly abandoned his possessions, saying he was powerless against the blaze.

"I had enough time to throw on my tennis shoes and then the smoke came in. I got me and my dog out," he said.

Audin said that conditions were hot, dry, and windy, which made the perfect breeding ground for a fire to grow.

"So the fire department had their work cut out for them," he said.

Audin said that even though he lost a lot during the fire, he is grateful to still have the things that can't be replaced.

"I'm thankful I'm alive," he said.

