Early-morning crash kills 3 people on State Hwy. 44

Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez said Wednesday that three vehicles were involved in the wreck that happened at about 7:07 a.m.

Casarez said neither the genders nor the ages of the victims have been released, and that the scene is still being investigated, but the Agua Dulce Baptist Church officials have said the vigil it is hosting at 6 p.m. Wednesday is in honor of several members the Moreno family, who died in this crash.