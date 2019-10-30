CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews responded Wednesday morning to a house on fire along County Road 73 near the Nueces River.

The blaze broke out around 2:45 a.m. and had burned a hole in the floor of the home by the time crews arrived. The home was built on stilts about eight feet above the ground.

Two rooms had fire damage with the rest of the home suffering smoke damage.

The 65-year old resident is okay, but was checked by EMS on-scene.

The American Red Cross has reached out to help with temporary shelter for the homeowner.

