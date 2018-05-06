A house fire broke out Tuesday morning at the intersection of Craig and Staples streets.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire within minutes. The home was left with some damage, but after firefighters left the area the fire started back up around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

"It's an unoccupied structure, and it looks at this point like it probably was intentionally set," said Capt. James Brown of the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

According to Brown, they found multiple points of origin where the fire came from and believe it was a case of arson. If you have any information on the case, contact the CCFD at 361-826-3932.

