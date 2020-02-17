CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mark your calendars and get ready to head to the polls!
Early voting for this election cycle begins this Tuesday, February 18th, and ends Friday, February 28th for the primary election, which is Tuesday, March 3rd.
3News has provided a list of the Nueces County 2020 Democratic and Republican Joint Primary Election early voting locations below.
For more information on the upcoming election, visit the County Services website.
