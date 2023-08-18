Adkins Middle School students released early after A/C malfunctions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Adkins Middle School students were released early Friday after the school experienced what CCISD officials are calling a "partial loss of A/C."
Parents could be seen lined up outside the school at around 1:25 p.m. to take students home.
CCISD issued a news release Friday explaining the situation and saying students were being kept in air-conditioned areas as needed.
The district's HVAC team is expected to have the system repaired in time for class on Monday.
This is a developing story. Check back with 3NEWS for updates.
