Adkins Middle School students released early after A/C malfunctions

Repairs are expected to be finished Friday night and CCISD officials expect classes to resume Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Adkins Middle School students were released early Friday after the school experienced what CCISD officials are calling a "partial loss of A/C."

Parents could be seen lined up outside the school at around 1:25 p.m. to take students home.

CCISD issued a news release Friday explaining the situation and saying students were being kept in air-conditioned areas as needed.

The district's HVAC team is expected to have the system repaired in time for class on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back with 3NEWS for updates.

