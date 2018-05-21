A total of 8,368 Nueces County voters turned out to the polls during early voting for Tuesday's Primary Runoff election.

That's 4.18-percent of the County's registered voter pool. Of the total early votes, 4,573 were Republican and 3,795 were Democrat.

Now Nueces County election officials are preparing for election day Tuesday.

The runoff will decide, among others, who will run on the Republican and Democratic side of the 27th Congressional District race. Raul "Roy" Barrera and Eric Holguin will face off on the Democratic side, and Bech Bruun and Michael Cloud are vying to be on the Republican ballot.

For a list of polling locations, see below:

