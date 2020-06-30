Early voting begins today for the primary election run off polls in Nueces County

Voting had since been postponed back in May.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Today marked the start of early voting for the primary election runoff polls in Nueces County. It had since been postponed back in May.

Like many other events that have been impacted by COVID-19, early voting is no exception. Voting locations across the Coastal Bend saw fewer voters out today. Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands said they've made adjustments like having voters use q-tips instead of their fingers on the touch-pad voting machines and offering curbside voting as well.

"Our biggest, most important thing right now, is protecting the health and the safety of our voters and our workers," Sands said. "Also balancing that out with you know what, come out and vote."

Sands added that while the runoff elections do normally have a lower turnout than other elections, she believes COVID-19 is having an impact this year.

