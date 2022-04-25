Early voting begins in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday marks the start of early voting for the upcoming Joint Amendment, General, Special, Charter and Bond Election, scheduled for May 7.
In addition to a pair of statewide constitutional amendments that affect schools and local governments, Coastal Bend residents will be voting for several seats in local governments.
Residents of Port Aransas and Portland will be electing mayor, and other seats on the city council. There are also council seats available in Aransas Pass and Gregory.
School trustees are up for election in Ingleside. School Bond proposals are up for a vote for those living in the Taft and London ISDs.
Port Aransas
Mayor
- Wendy Moore
- Gregory Chittum
- Martin J. Phalen
City Council Place 2
- Kelly Owens
- Tina Mott
City Council Place 4
- Gary Klepperich
- Tanya Chambers
City Council Place 6
- Edwin Myers
- Leslie Smith
- Dale T. Christianson
- Paul Ruff
- Carl "Corky" Moore
City of Portland
Mayor
- Cathy Skurow
- Ron Jorgensen
Two Council Members
- Gary W. Moore
- Zach Albrecht
- Elizabeth Ackman
- John Reed
- Frank Locascio
Taft Independent School District
A $5.4 million bond referendum has been proposed, which would increase teacher and student resources, teacher pay, and collection from industry revenue. Residents would not see a tax increase.
London Independent School District
London ISD is set to vote on three bond proposals for improvements to their regional facilities. These bonds would require a property tax increase.
Proposition A
- $79.45 million of bonds for school facilities.
Proposition B
- $15.18 million of bonds for a school stadium complex.
Proposition C
- $1.5 million of bonds for school technology improvements.
Statewide Questions
All Texas voters will also be asked to weigh in on a pair of propositions affected all Lone Star State residents.
The first, labeled on the ballot as State of Texas Proposition 1, would draw down property taxes for elderly and disabled Texans by reducing the amount they pay to public schools, which typically makes up most of a homeowner’s tax bill, according to Texas Tribune. The state would then cover that reduced revenue for school districts. The measure would cost the state more than $744 million from 2024 to 2026.
State of Texas Proposition 2, meanwhile, would raise Texas’ homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 for school district property taxes, which would save the average homeowner about $176 on their annual property tax bill. If approved, this measure would cost the state $600 million annually. The state will use a $4.4 billion surplus to pay for the measure's first-year cost, but as of October, it was unclear where future funding would come from.
Both measures passed during special legislative sessions last year with bipartisan support from lawmakers.
When and where can I vote?
Early voting will run from Monday, Apr. 25 through Monday, May 3.
If you want to vote by mail, your application must be submitted by Tuesday, Apr. 26.
Nueces County voters can vote at these locations in the area. Times for polling locations are as follows:
- Apr. 25-29, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Apr. 30 & May 1, closed
- May 2-3, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
