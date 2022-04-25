Early voting begins in the Coastal Bend

In addition to two statewide constitutional amendments, Port Aransas and Portland will be voting for new mayors.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday marks the start of early voting for the upcoming Joint Amendment, General, Special, Charter and Bond Election, scheduled for May 7.

In addition to a pair of statewide constitutional amendments that affect schools and local governments, Coastal Bend residents will be voting for several seats in local governments.

Residents of Port Aransas and Portland will be electing mayor, and other seats on the city council. There are also council seats available in Aransas Pass and Gregory.

School trustees are up for election in Ingleside. School Bond proposals are up for a vote for those living in the Taft and London ISDs.

Port Aransas

Mayor

Wendy Moore

Gregory Chittum

Martin J. Phalen

City Council Place 2

Kelly Owens

Tina Mott

City Council Place 4

Gary Klepperich

Tanya Chambers

City Council Place 6

Edwin Myers

Leslie Smith

Dale T. Christianson

Paul Ruff

Carl "Corky" Moore

City of Portland

Mayor

Cathy Skurow

Ron Jorgensen

Two Council Members

Gary W. Moore

Zach Albrecht

Elizabeth Ackman

John Reed

Frank Locascio

Taft Independent School District

A $5.4 million bond referendum has been proposed, which would increase teacher and student resources, teacher pay, and collection from industry revenue. Residents would not see a tax increase.

London Independent School District

London ISD is set to vote on three bond proposals for improvements to their regional facilities. These bonds would require a property tax increase.

Proposition A

$79.45 million of bonds for school facilities.

Proposition B

$15.18 million of bonds for a school stadium complex.

Proposition C

$1.5 million of bonds for school technology improvements.

Statewide Questions

All Texas voters will also be asked to weigh in on a pair of propositions affected all Lone Star State residents.

The first, labeled on the ballot as State of Texas Proposition 1, would draw down property taxes for elderly and disabled Texans by reducing the amount they pay to public schools, which typically makes up most of a homeowner’s tax bill, according to Texas Tribune. The state would then cover that reduced revenue for school districts. The measure would cost the state more than $744 million from 2024 to 2026.

State of Texas Proposition 2, meanwhile, would raise Texas’ homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 for school district property taxes, which would save the average homeowner about $176 on their annual property tax bill. If approved, this measure would cost the state $600 million annually. The state will use a $4.4 billion surplus to pay for the measure's first-year cost, but as of October, it was unclear where future funding would come from.

Both measures passed during special legislative sessions last year with bipartisan support from lawmakers.

When and where can I vote?

Early voting will run from Monday, Apr. 25 through Monday, May 3.

If you want to vote by mail, your application must be submitted by Tuesday, Apr. 26.

Nueces County voters can vote at these locations in the area. Times for polling locations are as follows:

Apr. 25-29, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Apr. 30 & May 1, closed

May 2-3, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

