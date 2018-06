Tuesday is the last day of early voting for the Congressional District 27 special election this Saturday.

If you haven't had a chance to get your early vote in, you can still head out to do it. Here are a list of locations:

Election Day is Saturday, June 30.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII