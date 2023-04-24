Early voting for May elections begins Monday

Bishop CISD and Calallen ISD have elections coming up as well as a couple of cities in Nueces County.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This is the first day of early voting for the May elections.

In Nueces County, Bishop CISD, Calallen ISD, the city of Bishop and the city of Port Aransas will be holding elections.



If you head to the polls, know that there are seven acceptable forms of ID to cast your ballot, including a Texas Driver's License, election ID certificate, personal ID card, Texas Handgun License, US military ID, citizenship certificate with a photo, or a US passport.

Sometimes voters are not able to make it to the polls during election time, so there is an option to apply for a ballot by mail -- however, you just have to make sure it is within a certain time frame.



The Nueces County website states this for applying to vote by mail: you can submit an application no later than the close of regular business in the early voting clerk's office, or 12 noon.



This must be done 11 days before Election Day, which is set for Saturday, May 6 –12 days from Monday.

To be eligible to vote by mail you have to be: 65 years or older, those expected to give birth within three weeks of Election Day, or disabled residents who have a sickness or physical condition that prevents them from appearing at a polling location on Election Day.

If you received a mail-in ballot you will still be able to vote in person, however, the mail ballot process will be cancelled at the poll. You can take the mail ballot to the polling location to enable voting on a regular ballot. If you do not have the mail ballot, you may vote a provisional ballot.

One of the items up for election is how and where we vote could change.



Election Day countywide polling locations on would be banned in Texas under a measure approved by the Texas senate on Thursday.



Senate Bill 990 also would require residents to vote at an assigned precinct -- typically in their neighborhood.

