Early voting numbers for runoff election surpasses 2018 early voting totals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting for the City Runoff Elections are into the fourth day and apparently, there is a lot of enthusiasm.

Turnout for the runoff had surpassed the early vote for the 2018 runoff election, and we still have a day to go.

We asked County Clerk Kara Sands how we were doing this election.

"Better than the 2018 runoff," Sands said. "We've already doubled the amount of mail-ins than from 2018 mail-ins we've received."

Sands said 14-thousand mail-in ballots were requested and mailed out.

Could it be momentum left over from the November election still rolling? Maybe, if you believe the race is between political parties.

But in this case, where it involves non-partisan races for the city council and mayor positions, it could be more about leadership or favoritism among voters.

We asked Sands what that means for voters this election.

"They want to vote, they want their voice to be heard, that they're interested in this runoff, and that they trust the process," Sands said. "They trust that Nueces County, we are protecting your vote. Your voice matters, your vote matters, and every legal vote will be counted."

Sands said her office only mails out ballots if they receive a written request from a registered voter, and compare the request with the voter's signature on the registration card.

If you haven't voted yet, you still have time.

"You have tomorrow from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at all 11 locations," Sands said. "Election day is Tuesday and you can vote 7 to 7 as well and there are 21 locations. "

We are told 13,750 people have cast ballots so far compared to 12,000 in 2018.

