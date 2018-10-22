CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 22 through Friday, Nov. 2 for general elections.
There are over 20 locations in Nueces County where you can register to vote.
Voters will need acceptable photo identification such as a Texas driver's license or military ID to cast their ballots.
Here are a few locations:
- NUECES COUNTY COURTHOUSE
- 901 Leopard Street Corpus Christi, Texas 78401
- BISHOP COMMUNITY CENTER
- 102 West Joyce Street, Bishop, Texas 78343
- CALALLEN ISD (Administration Building)
- 4205 Wildcat Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410
- CORPUS CHRISTI CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
- 6602 S. Staples Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78413
- CORPUS CHRISTI CITY HALL
- 1201 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401
For a full list, click here.
Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.
Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!
© 2018 KIII