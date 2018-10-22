CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 22 through Friday, Nov. 2 for general elections.

There are over 20 locations in Nueces County where you can register to vote.

Voters will need acceptable photo identification such as a Texas driver's license or military ID to cast their ballots.

Here are a few locations:

NUECES COUNTY COURTHOUSE 901 Leopard Street Corpus Christi, Texas 78401

BISHOP COMMUNITY CENTER 102 West Joyce Street, Bishop, Texas 78343

CALALLEN ISD (Administration Building) 4205 Wildcat Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410

CORPUS CHRISTI CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP 6602 S. Staples Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78413

CORPUS CHRISTI CITY HALL 1201 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401



For a full list, click here.

