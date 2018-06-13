Wednesday marks the start of early voting for the Special Election for the 27th Congressional District seat.

There are ten different locations that residents can vote at for the special election.

Residents will need an acceptable photo I.D. such as a Texas driver's license or military I.D.

For the list of locations for early voting click here.

Election Day is Saturday, June 30.

