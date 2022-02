Early voting coming to an end, here's what you need to know

The headline campaign for many Texans this election is the race for governor but there are many local races that are just as important.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting is coming to an end and if you have not made your way to a polling location to cast your vote, you still have time.

As of Thursday morning, over ten thousand Nueces County residents have made their way to the polls and cast their ballot. Early voting ends Friday, February 25 and Election Day is Tuesday, March 1.

Primary elections are all about electing your representative for your party. The headline campaign for many Texans this election is the race for governor but there are many local races right here in the Coastal Bend that are just as important.

"There are so many things that happen at the local level that affect what goes up to your state level and national level,” said Barbie Baker, Nueces County Republican Chair.

“Working at that local level getting those local representatives that's the most important it's going to determine how much of a voice our county has.”

Joseph Ramirez with the Nueces County Democratic Party also reminds residents that local races are extremely important.

"We have a lot of important races that affect the daily lives of everybody here in Nueces County such as judicial races, commissioner’s races, and positions that will be run in the courthouse,” said Ramirez.

For voting locations, click here.

Below is a sampling of federal and statewide races.

Republican Candidates

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 15

MONICA DE LA CRUZ

STEVE SCHMUKER JR.

MAURO GARZA

JOHN C. LERMA

RYAN KRAUSE

SARA CANADY

AIZAR CAVAZOS

VANGELA CHURCHILL

ANGELA JUAREZ

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 27

AJ LOUDERBACK

CHRIS MAPP

ANDREW ALVAREZ

ERIC MIRELES

MICHAEL CLOUD

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 28

STEVEN FOWLER

CASSY GARCIA

ED CABRERA

WILLIE VASQUEZ NG

ERIC HOHMAN

ROLANDO RODRIGUEZ

SANDRA WHITTEN

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 34

MAYRA FLORES

GREGORY SCOTT KUNKLE JR.

FRANK MCCAFFREY

JUANA CANTU-CABRERA

GOVERNOR

RICK PERRY

KANDY KAYE HORN

DANNY HARRISON

PAUL BELEW

DON HUFFINES

CHAD PRATHER

ALLEN B. WEST

GREG ABBOTT

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

TODD M. BULLIS

ZACH VANCE

DAN PATRICK

DANIEL MILLER

AARON SORRELLS

TRAYCE BRADFORD

ATTORNEY GENERAL

LOUIE GOHMERT

EVA GUZMAN

KEN PAXTON

GEORGE P. BUSH

COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

MARK V. GOLOBY

GLENN HEGAR

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE

TIM WESTLEY

RUFUS LOPEZ

JON SPIERS

VICTOR AVILA

DAWN BUCKINGHAM

WESTON MARTINEZ

BEN ARMENTA

DON W. MINTON

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

SID MILLER

CAREY A. COUNSIL

JAMES WHITE

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

MARVIN "SARGE" SUMMERS

TOM SLOCUM JR

WAYNE CHRISTIAN

SARAH STOGNER

DAWAYNE TIPTON

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 3

DEBRA LEHRMANN

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 5

REBECA HUDDLE

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 9

EVAN YOUNG

DAVID J. SCHENCK

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 2

MARY LOU KEEL

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 5

SCOTT WALKER

CLINT MORGAN

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 6

JESSE F. MCCLURE, III

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 2

HILDA GARZA DESHAZO

LJ FRANCIS

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 3

LANA JEAN HOLLAND

KEN MORROW

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 18

LOIS W. KOLKHORST

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 20

JOHNNY PARTAIN

WESTLEY WRIGHT

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 21

JULIE DAHLBERG

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 27

ISRAEL SALINAS

ADAM HINOJOSA

RAUL TORRES

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 31

MIKE MONREAL

RYAN GUILLEN

ALENA BERLANGA

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 32

TODD HUNTER

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 34

JAMES HERNANDEZ

CAROLYN VAUGHN

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 43

J.M. LOZANO

JUSTICE, 4TH COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 6

TODD MCCRAY

JUSTICE, 4TH COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 7 UNEXPIRED TERM

LORI I. VALENZUELA

JUSTICE, 13TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 3

YSMAEL FONSECA

AARON PEÑA

DISTRICT JUDGE, 36TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

STARR BAUER

DISTRICT JUDGE, 105TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

JACK W. PULCHER

DISTRICT JUDGE, 117TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

BILL KELLY

SUSAN BARCLAY

DISTRICT JUDGE, 148TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DAVID KLEIN

DISTRICT JUDGE, 156TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PATRICK L. FLANIGAN

DISTRICT JUDGE, 267TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

JULIE BAUKNIGHT

DISTRICT JUDGE, 319TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DAVID STITH

Democratic Candidates

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 15

MICHELLE VALLEJO

JULIO GARZA

VANESSA STEPHANIE TIJERINA

JOHN VILLARREAL RIGNEY

RUBEN RAMIREZ

ELIZA ALVARADO

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 27

MACLOVIO PEREZ JR.

ANTHONY J. TRISTAN

VICTOR MELGOZA

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 28

TANNYA JUDITH BENAVIDES

HENRY CUELLAR

JESSICA CISNEROS

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 34

VICENTE GONZALEZ

DIEGO ZAVALA

WILLIAM THOMPSON

BEATRIZ REYNOSO

OSBERT RODRIGUEZ HARO

FILEMON MEZA

LAURA CISNEROS

GOVERNOR

MICHAEL COOPER

RICH WAKELAND

BETO O'ROURKE

JOY DIAZ

INOCENCIO "INNO" BARRIENTEZ

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

MIKE COLLIER

MICHELLE BECKLEY

CARLA BRAILEY

ATTORNEY GENERAL

MIKE FIELDS

ROCHELLE MERCEDES GARZA

JOE JAWORSKI

S. "TBONE" RAYNOR

LEE MERRITT

COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

JANET T. DUDDING

ANGEL LUIS VEGA

TIM MAHONEY

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE

JINNY SUH

JAY KLEBERG

SANDRAGRACE MARTINEZ

MICHAEL LANGE

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

ED IRESON

SUSAN HAYS

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

LUKE WARFORD

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 3

ERIN A NOWELL

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 5

AMANDA REICHEK

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 9

JULIA MALDONADO

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 5

DANA HUFFMAN

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 6

ROBERT JOHNSON

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 2

VICTOR PEREZ

THOMAS GARCIA

PETE GARCIA

WAYNE RAASCH

MICHAEL VARGAS

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 3

MARISA B. PEREZ-DIAZ

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 18

JOSH TUTT

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 20

JUAN “CHUY” HINOJOSA

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 21

JUDITH ZAFFIRINI

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 27

MORGAN LAMANTIA

ALEX DOMINGUEZ

SARA STAPLETON-BARRERA

SALOMON TORRES

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 31

MARTHA M. GUTIERREZ

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 34

ABEL HERRERO

JUSTICE, 4TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 6

IRENE RIOS

JUSTICE, 4TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 7 UNEXPIRED TERM

REBECCA “BECKIE” PALOMO

JUSTICE, 13TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 3

LETICIA HINOJOSA

DISTRICT JUDGE, 94TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

BOBBY GALVAN

DISTRICT JUDGE, 117TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

RENE C FLORES

CELINA LOPEZ LEON

DISTRICT JUDGE, 148TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CARLOS VALDEZ

DISTRICT JUDGE, 229TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT