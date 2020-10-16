Early voting numbers continue to break previous years' records

After three days of early voting, over 35,000 voters have cast their ballot in Nueces County, which is roughly 17% of registered voters.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting numbers continue to break previous records.

8,211 people voted in person in Nueces County Thursday, which was the third day of early voting. 997 mail-in ballots were received, for a total of 9,208 votes counted on Thursday.

On day three of the 2016 election, 6,487 votes were collected.

