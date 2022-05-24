Early voting turnout underwhelming for primary runoff election in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting for the primary runoff election began Monday, May 16 and ended Friday, May 20. During that time, 5,669 voters cast their ballot for a total of 2.68% of registered voters, unofficial totals show.
2,840 Democrats cast ballots, as well as 2,829 Republicans. 3,852 votes were cast in-person and 1,817 voters sent in mail ballots.
In March, Texas voters cast their ballots in the primary election. But not every race had a clear winner. While we know, for example, who the candidates will be for the governor's race in November, several other matchups await the results of a runoff election.
Voters will cast ballots in the runoff for the following races:
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR - DEMOCRAT
- MICHELLE BECKLEY
- MIKE COLLIER
ATTORNEY GENERAL - REPUBLICAN
- KEN PAXTON
- GEORGE P. BUSH
ATTORNEY GENERAL - DEMOCRAT
- JOE JAWORSKI
- ROCHELLE MERCEDES GARZA
COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE - REPUBLICAN
- DAWN BUCKINGHAM
- TIM WESTLEY
COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE - DEMOCRAT
- JAY KLEBERG
- SANDRAGRACE MARTINEZ
RAILROAD COMMISSIONER - REPUBLICAN
- WAYNE CHRISTIAN
- SARAH STOGNER
COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS - DEMOCRATIC
- JANET T. DUDDING
- ANGEL LUIS VEGA
Depending on whether you are voting as a Republican, Democrat or Independent, different voting options will be available. If you're voting as a Republican or Democrat, you will only see the candidates in those parties with the winner going on to challenge the nominee from the opposing party.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
