Early voting turnout underwhelming for primary runoff election in Nueces County

Less than 3 percent of registered voters cast their ballot early for the primary election runoff.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting for the primary runoff election began Monday, May 16 and ended Friday, May 20. During that time, 5,669 voters cast their ballot for a total of 2.68% of registered voters, unofficial totals show.

2,840 Democrats cast ballots, as well as 2,829 Republicans. 3,852 votes were cast in-person and 1,817 voters sent in mail ballots.

Thank you to all of our early voting workers. Here is the early voting turnout for the 2022 Joint Primary Runoff. 🇺🇸 Posted by Office of the Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands on Friday, May 20, 2022

In March, Texas voters cast their ballots in the primary election. But not every race had a clear winner. While we know, for example, who the candidates will be for the governor's race in November, several other matchups await the results of a runoff election.

Voters will cast ballots in the runoff for the following races:

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR - DEMOCRAT

MICHELLE BECKLEY

MIKE COLLIER

ATTORNEY GENERAL - REPUBLICAN

KEN PAXTON

GEORGE P. BUSH

ATTORNEY GENERAL - DEMOCRAT

JOE JAWORSKI

ROCHELLE MERCEDES GARZA

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE - REPUBLICAN

DAWN BUCKINGHAM

TIM WESTLEY

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE - DEMOCRAT

JAY KLEBERG

SANDRAGRACE MARTINEZ

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER - REPUBLICAN

WAYNE CHRISTIAN

SARAH STOGNER

COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS - DEMOCRATIC

JANET T. DUDDING

ANGEL LUIS VEGA

Depending on whether you are voting as a Republican, Democrat or Independent, different voting options will be available. If you're voting as a Republican or Democrat, you will only see the candidates in those parties with the winner going on to challenge the nominee from the opposing party.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.