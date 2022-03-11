More than 47,000 voters have cast their ballot in Nueces County with two days left of early voting

On Wednesday, just over 4,400 people voted, bringing the total to 47,408 ballots cast so far this election season.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With two days left for early voting in the midterm elections, a little more than 22 percent of registered voters in Nueces County have already cast their ballot.

On Wednesday, just over 4,000 people voted, bringing the total to 47,408 ballots cast so far this election season in Nueces County. 41,380 ballots have been cast in-person while 6,028 mail-in ballots have been received, according to the Nueces County elections website.

There are 212,969 registered voters in the county.

Early voting ends Friday, Nov. 4. You can find a list of polling locations and times they are open here.

Election Day is on Nov. 8.

