Family of East Texas child pulled from hot tub braces for worst; toddler has 'minimal' brain function

KILGORE, Texas — Luke Wayne Killough, the 2-year-old who was pulled unconscious from a Kilgore hotel hot tub this week, has fought another 24 hours at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas while in a coma.

At about 1 p.m. Sunday, his sister, Tabitha Killough, 4, put on goggles and tried to pull her brother from the hot tub when he was floating head down. The father, Scott Killough, who was fixing a bottle for his infant child, performed CPR, and Luke finally gained consciousness at Christus Good Shepherd ER in Kilgore.

Chris Helms, an uncle who has helped raise the two children while they were out of town working over the years, said Thursday by phone from Dallas that Luke is still fighting.